Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Cut by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,104,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Alphabet worth $1,284,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $12.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,464.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,405.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,351.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

