Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Cut by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,514.59.

Alphabet stock traded up $13.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,463.98. 1,783,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $999.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,406.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,349.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.