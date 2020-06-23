American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,238,019 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,502 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $619,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in American Express by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in American Express by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,005 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in American Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 544,071 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after buying an additional 18,441 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in American Express by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 565,581 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $48,419,000 after buying an additional 248,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in American Express by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.42. 4,127,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,422,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average is $107.83.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. UBS Group lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.