Amplitech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Trading Up 25%

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2020

Amplitech Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AMPG) shares were up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 164,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 103,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Amplitech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, AmpliTech, Inc, designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component based amplifiers. The company's products consist of radio frequency amplifiers and related subsystems, including low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems, such as Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; medium power amplifiers to provide increased output power and gain in transceiver chains; oscillators comprising phase locked oscillators and dielectric resonator oscillators for transceiver applications; and filters that discriminate or block out frequencies in communication systems.

