Analysts Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Continental Resources reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Continental Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. MKM Partners cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Continental Resources from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 7,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $99,094.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $4,768,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,480 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.04. 4,598,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,886,490. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

