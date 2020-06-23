Analysts Anticipate Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. Entegris reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,364.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $505,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,630 shares of company stock worth $3,682,512. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after buying an additional 155,069 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Entegris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Entegris by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $61.04. 678,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,375. Entegris has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

