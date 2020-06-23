Analysts Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) PT at $13.00

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

INO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,463.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. 15,845,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,006,248. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.85% and a negative net margin of 4,700.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

