Analysts Set International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Target Price at $41.71

Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.42. 2,331,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.34.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

