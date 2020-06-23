Analysts Set SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Target Price at $11.20

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 978,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 119,051 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 816,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,302 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.54. 4,794,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,681. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.42. SLM has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). SLM had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $400.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SLM will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

