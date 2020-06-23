Analysts Set Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target at $9.70

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DNB Markets downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Pareto Securities upgraded Star Bulk Carriers to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

SBLK traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,559. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $702.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 1.21. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.18 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Hartree Partners LP raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 173,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 89,344 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $152,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $1,393,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.