Analysts Set Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target at $9.70

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.70.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DNB Markets downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Pareto Securities upgraded Star Bulk Carriers to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.
SBLK traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,559. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $702.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 1.21. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Hartree Partners LP raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 173,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 89,344 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $152,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $1,393,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.
