Analysts Set TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT at $94.10

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $15,609,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,553,643.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,715.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,208 shares of company stock valued at $18,563,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in TransUnion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.57. 558,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,687. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

