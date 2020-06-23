Aphria (TSE:APHA) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Aphria Inc (TSE:APHA) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.90 and last traded at C$6.02, approximately 992,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,701,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APHA shares. Eight Capital upgraded Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Pi Financial set a C$8.00 price target on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aphria from C$4.50 to C$5.30 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Aphria from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

