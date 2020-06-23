Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 170 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 63,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $7,722,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 21.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.24. 23,600,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,550,854. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $245.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $681.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares in the company, valued at $84,216.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,882 shares of company stock worth $14,906,392. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Pivotal Research upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.40.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

