AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Reduced by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,887,000 after buying an additional 2,046,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.25. 36,825,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,101,324. The company has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. UBS Group cut their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.