Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,863,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.79. 45,151,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,459,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

