Brokerages Set AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) PT at $44.75

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2020

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.88.

Several research firms recently commented on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 24,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,945,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,606,000 after buying an additional 854,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter.

ANAB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 501,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.92. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Analyst Recommendations for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

