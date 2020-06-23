Brokerages Set Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Price Target at $16.00

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

CVTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stephens raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Covenant Transportation Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

NASDAQ CVTI traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 136,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,145. The firm has a market cap of $220.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.10 and a beta of 1.52. Covenant Transportation Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.30 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 162,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 66,580 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

