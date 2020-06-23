Brokerages Set Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) PT at $12.95

Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

PAGP stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,146,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,868. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $7.28. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,708,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,820,000 after purchasing an additional 599,056 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,217,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,321,000 after purchasing an additional 251,448 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,430,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,687,000 after purchasing an additional 413,803 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,305,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth $55,888,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

