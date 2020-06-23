Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $4.15 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151,768 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148,893 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.07. 11,637,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,664,891. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

