CCM Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,037 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,174,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,295,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.60. 3,930,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,237,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.13.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.