CCM Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 8,568 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 990.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 193,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,841,000 after acquiring an additional 175,439 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 40,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.86. 2,192,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

