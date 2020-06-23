CCM Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,573,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,882 shares of company stock worth $14,906,392. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.40.

Shares of FB traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,600,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,550,854. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $245.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

