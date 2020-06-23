CEPS (LON:CEPS) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of CEPS plc (LON:CEPS) shot up 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27.30 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.38), 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23,996% from the average session volume of 83 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.34).

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.31.

CEPS (LON:CEPS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX (15.86) (($0.20)) earnings per share for the quarter.

CEPS PLC, an industrial holding company, provides services to the direct mail market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Aford Awards, CEM Press, Davies Odell, Friedman's, Hickton, and Sunline segments. The company offers trophies; manufactures and distributes protection equipment, matting, and footwear components, as well as provides engraving services.

