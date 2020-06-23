Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CCF traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.30. 1,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,103. Chase has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $127.50.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.58 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Lewis P. Gack sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $36,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,706.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Chase by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Chase during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Chase by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chase by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

