Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the May 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Approximately 38.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

PLCE stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,215. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.98. Childrens Place has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $102.55. The stock has a market cap of $565.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.37, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.30. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews purchased 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,383.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Bachman purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Childrens Place by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 4th quarter worth $2,008,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 1st quarter worth $1,819,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 172,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 121,523 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Childrens Place from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Childrens Place from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.15.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

