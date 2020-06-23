Chou Associates Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Chou Associates Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.4% of Chou Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chou Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 45,151,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,459,104. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $216.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.