Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Boosts Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,588,711,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,236 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $560,998,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $622,474,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $342,978,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

BDX stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.83. 1,430,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,342. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.41. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

