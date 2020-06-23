Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Buys 494 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.6% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 130,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,467,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 224,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 141,192 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,448,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,513,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

