Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.7% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,603,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,853,000 after acquiring an additional 942,774 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,166,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after acquiring an additional 519,525 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $4.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.82. 1,507,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,246. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $358.00. The company has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

