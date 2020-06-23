Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.8% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,488,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 80,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,181,000 after purchasing an additional 50,827 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $6,237,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,354 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,948. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.56.

NYSE MA traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $306.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,473,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.76. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $297.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

