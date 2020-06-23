Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $576,000 Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Amgen by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.85.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $235.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,846. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.22 and a 200-day moving average of $225.31. The company has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.12 and a 52-week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

