Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases New Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2020

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,758 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.07. 6,490,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,368,192. The stock has a market cap of $347.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura raised their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

