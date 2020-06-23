Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.5% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $297.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,930,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,383. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $277.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.13.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

