Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 6,011 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.8% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 99,011 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 488,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $78,672,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Visa by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 149,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 14.5% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 180,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after buying an additional 22,813 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.15.

V traded up $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,710,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,663,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $373.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

