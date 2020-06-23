Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,834 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after buying an additional 907,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,297,257,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,430 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 22,058,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,130,980. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21. The company has a market cap of $191.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

