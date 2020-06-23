Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1.33 Billion Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,109,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,155 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.66% of Home Depot worth $1,327,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 33,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 614.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 113,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 97,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura increased their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CSFB increased their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,215. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $259.29. The company has a market cap of $265.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.18 and its 200-day moving average is $222.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.