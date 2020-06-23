CNFinance (CNF) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

CNFinance (NYSE: CNF) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CNFinance to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CNFinance and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00 CNFinance Competitors 407 1196 1236 70 2.33

CNFinance currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.27%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 25.68%. Given CNFinance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CNFinance is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNFinance and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $444.17 million $77.36 million 3.52 CNFinance Competitors $5.87 billion $888.55 million 8.75

CNFinance’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CNFinance. CNFinance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

CNFinance has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance’s peers have a beta of -0.83, meaning that their average stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 12.28% 9.53% 2.46% CNFinance Competitors -7.37% -9.97% 1.26%

Summary

CNFinance beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates through a network of 73 branches and sub-branches. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

