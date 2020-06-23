Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 741,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,224,000 after acquiring an additional 34,319 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $374,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CL traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $72.92. 3,384,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,850. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

