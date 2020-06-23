Compound Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.23 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Compound has a market cap of $624.38 million and $15.23 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for $243.78 or 0.02525397 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 178.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000570 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000144 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

