Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC)’s stock price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.58, approximately 99,020 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 300,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

CMMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.45 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.40 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.20 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

The company has a market cap of $109.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.55.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

