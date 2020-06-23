Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives $53.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.25.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

In related news, insider Heidi Spirgi sold 9,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $297,725.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,748 shares in the company, valued at $760,173.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean E. Carter sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $44,581.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 44.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,660,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,470,000 after acquiring an additional 816,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at $36,914,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,067.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 605,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 553,808 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,514,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,837,000 after purchasing an additional 276,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 338,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 232,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

CSOD stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.39. 4,843,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,985. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.90.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 40.09%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

