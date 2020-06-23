Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Trading 2% Higher

Corsa Coal Corp (CVE:CSO) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, 11,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 23,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19.

Get Corsa Coal alerts:

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$62.73 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corsa Coal Corp will post 0.7282051 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsa Coal Corp. engages in mining, processing, and selling metallurgical coal; and exploring, acquiring, and developing resource properties. The company produces and sells a metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Corsa Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsa Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.