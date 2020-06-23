DEEX (DEEX) Price Hits $0.0078 on Top Exchanges

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. DEEX has a total market cap of $441,557.76 and approximately $661.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded 48.2% higher against the US dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003550 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

