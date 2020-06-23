Dent Tops One Day Trading Volume of $333,284.00 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Kucoin, FCoin and Lykke Exchange. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Dent has a market cap of $17.28 million and approximately $333,284.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.96 or 0.01877430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00170938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00113009 BTC.

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,673,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Cobinhood, BitForex, Radar Relay, CoinBene, OKEx, Binance, Fatbtc, IDEX, Lykke Exchange, HitBTC, WazirX, Liquid, Kucoin, Allbit, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

