Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Update

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the May 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 734,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 20,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

LPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DNB Markets raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of LPG remained flat at $$7.87 during mid-day trading on Monday. 451,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,681. The company has a market cap of $400.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.