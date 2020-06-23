Eclipx Group (ASX:ECX) Shares Up 4.8%

Eclipx Group Ltd (ASX:ECX)’s share price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.91 ($0.65) and last traded at A$0.87 ($0.62), 5,513,954 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 341% from the average session volume of 1,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.83 ($0.59).

The firm has a market cap of $278.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.39.

Eclipx Group Company Profile (ASX:ECX)

Eclipx Group Limited provides vehicle fleet leasing, fleet management, and diversified financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in four segments: Australia Commercial, Australia Consumer, Grays, and New Zealand Commercial. It offers vehicle fleet leasing and management, commercial equipment finance and leasing, novated leasing, consumer finance for cars, medium term rental, auctioneering and valuation, and corporate and consumer asset backed finance services.

