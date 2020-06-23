El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the May 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE EE traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $66.43. 700,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average of $67.80. El Paso Electric has a twelve month low of $61.74 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $158.56 million for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in El Paso Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in El Paso Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,857,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in El Paso Electric by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in El Paso Electric by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

