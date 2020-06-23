Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC cut Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

NYSE:EGO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.14. 2,536,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,333. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $204.66 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,586,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,513 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,080,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,050,000 after acquiring an additional 796,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,572,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,782,000 after acquiring an additional 580,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,019.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 51.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,105,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,820 shares in the last quarter. 52.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.