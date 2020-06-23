Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Trading Down 16.9%

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:EMHTF)’s share price fell 16.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15, 900,875 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 125% from the average session volume of 400,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMHTF)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

