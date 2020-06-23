Emx Royalty (CVE:EMX) Shares Up 0.4%

Emx Royalty Corp (CVE:EMX)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.65, 22,608 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 30,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $204.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31.

Get Emx Royalty alerts:

Emx Royalty (CVE:EMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.75 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Brian Kenneth Levet sold 47,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$119,750.00.

Emx Royalty Company Profile (CVE:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Emx Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emx Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.